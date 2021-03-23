Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.24. The company has a market cap of C$356.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

