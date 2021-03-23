Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.23

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.31. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 175 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

