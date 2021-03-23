Tiger Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 480,000 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.26% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,759,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,482,000.

YQ stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 28,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $23.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

