Tiger Global Management LLC Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 2.5% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 1.72% of Workday worth $988,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

