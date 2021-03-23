Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 154,100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.3% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.84% of ServiceNow worth $904,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.68. 27,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.16 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.