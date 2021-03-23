Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 4,050,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 8.37% of 8X8 worth $310,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,812 shares of company stock worth $1,341,149. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

