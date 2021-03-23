Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 665,000 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 665,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,375,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Coupa Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,012 shares of company stock worth $51,017,685. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $5.74 on Tuesday, reaching $263.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,396. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

