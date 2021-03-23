Tiger Global Management LLC Decreases Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370,143 shares during the period. GDS accounts for 1.0% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 2.87% of GDS worth $408,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the period. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,634,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. 44,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.