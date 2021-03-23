Tiger Global Management LLC Grows Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Agora worth $68,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $23,680,000. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,876,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of Agora stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 18,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,073. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on API. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.