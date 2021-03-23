Tiger Global Management LLC Has $1.19 Billion Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 3.1% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,192,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.61. 237,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,727. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

