Tiger Global Management LLC Has $176.70 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647,663 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.78% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $176,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,572.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 819.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,572. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $292.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

