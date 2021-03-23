Tiger Global Management LLC Has $560.12 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tiger Global Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,073,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,700,000 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises approximately 1.4% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Sunrun worth $560,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,674 shares of company stock worth $47,697,875 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,472.87 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

