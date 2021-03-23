Tiger Global Management LLC Has $71.50 Million Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 1.52% of Asana worth $71,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

ASAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,225. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

