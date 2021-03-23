Tiger Global Management LLC Invests $171.55 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,545,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 2.95% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after buying an additional 58,758 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after buying an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $69,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.57. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

