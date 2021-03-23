Tiger Global Management LLC Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,841 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up about 1.5% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Atlassian worth $576,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 348.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,862,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

TEAM stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.48. 25,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of -123.87, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $262.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.53.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

