Tiger Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,058,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Ozon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000.

OZON has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OZON traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

