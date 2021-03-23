Tiger Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,714,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,138,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,074,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YSG. CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

