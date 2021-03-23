Tiger Global Management LLC Purchases 745,000 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.55% of GoodRx worth $86,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,665. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.