Tiger Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,420,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

