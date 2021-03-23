Tiger Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800,000 Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCUU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $101,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $9,100,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

AGCUU stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,961. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

