Tiger Global Management LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.16% of Shopify worth $219,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,151.70. 16,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,967. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,264.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,106.16. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.