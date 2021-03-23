Tiger Global Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 491.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 1.0% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.95% of DocuSign worth $394,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $271,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $206.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,294. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.47 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

