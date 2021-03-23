Tiger Global Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520,036 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Anaplan worth $92,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,481,000 after buying an additional 193,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,692,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. 49,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,502 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,816 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.