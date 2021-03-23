Tiger Global Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 2.6% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Spotify Technology worth $1,001,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $268.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,524. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.45. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

