Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 1,829,300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tiger Global Management LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829,300 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.14% of MongoDB worth $29,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.49. 8,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,557. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.38 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

