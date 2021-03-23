Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 298,000 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tiger Global Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,000 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $342,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 193,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,408. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.