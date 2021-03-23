Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 3,785,400 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785,400 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Smartsheet worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.08. 25,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,188. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

