Tiger Global Management LLC Takes $36.28 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,278,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 1.67% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $14,250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $8,166,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last 90 days.

ASO stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,361. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

