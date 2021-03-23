Tiger Global Management LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,596,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,829,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $135.76. 31,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

