Tiger Global Management LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,287 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,056,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of Intuit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

INTU stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.74. 34,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,537. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

