Tiger Global Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,816,799 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,542 shares of company stock worth $67,822,093 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,763. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

