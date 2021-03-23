Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. to Issue None Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) declared a None dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

