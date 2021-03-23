Tornado Reaches Market Cap of $460,028.18 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Tornado has a market capitalization of $460,028.18 and approximately $447,043.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $76.67 or 0.00140310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

