TouchCon (TOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,580.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $199,958.71 and approximately $20,580.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 113.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076725 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002728 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 321.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.