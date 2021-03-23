Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

