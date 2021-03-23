Traders Buy Large Volume of Biogen Call Options (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,903 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 749% compared to the average daily volume of 1,519 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.52. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.