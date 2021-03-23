Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,122 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 741 call options.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,229 shares of company stock worth $4,918,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. 215,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

