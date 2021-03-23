Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical volume of 1,201 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

VECO traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

