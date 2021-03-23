Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,998 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,481% compared to the average volume of 759 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $403.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

