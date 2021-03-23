Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kansas City Southern Call Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 851% compared to the average daily volume of 804 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $260.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average is $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

