TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.73. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 200,494 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.