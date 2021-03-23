Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,603.66

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,603.66 ($20.95) and last traded at GBX 1,581 ($20.66), with a volume of 821017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,572.50 ($20.54).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,481.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,312.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -175.67.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have bought 336 shares of company stock worth $486,057 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

