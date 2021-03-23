Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.73

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and traded as low as $50.63. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 6,366 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

