Trias (old) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Trias (old) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trias (old) has a market cap of $608,209.20 and $1.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Trias (old) Profile

Trias (old) (TRY) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

