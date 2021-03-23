Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$2.07. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 557,319 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$512.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.52.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

