Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.21

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.21 and last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 687724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.69.

A number of research firms have commented on TCN. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

