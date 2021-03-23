Tripio Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $2.03 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.