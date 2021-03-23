TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) versus Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Head-To-Head Review

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and TriState Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.26 $25.26 million $6.20 13.10 TriState Capital $315.23 million 2.52 $60.19 million $1.92 12.53

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. TriState Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09% TriState Capital 16.39% 9.39% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cambridge Bancorp and TriState Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 TriState Capital 0 3 0 1 2.50

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.89%. TriState Capital has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.18%. Given TriState Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of TriState Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats TriState Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

