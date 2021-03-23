Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $616.88

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 616.88 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.36). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 34,682 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.90. The company has a market cap of £293.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03). Also, insider Isabel Napper acquired 2,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £12,360 ($16,148.42).

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

