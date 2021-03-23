TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001572 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

